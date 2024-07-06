More renovated structures under Muziris Heritage Project opened to visitors

A few more renovated heritage structures under the Muziris Heritage Project (MHP), including Paliam Oottupura and Holy Cross Church, were opened to visitors on (July 5) Friday by Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Efforts are under way to conserve heritage structures spread across the State in a time-bound manner, he said.

In his address, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan spoke of how Chendamangalam had the potential to be developed as Kerala’s heritage village.

The structures inaugurated on Friday were renovated under a ₹5-crore project. Among those who were present at the function included Manoj Kumar Kini, managing director, Muziris Heritage Project.

It is believed that the Holy Cross Church was built by Jesuit priests in 1577. The renovation of the structure included the facade, roof, and ‘padipura’, which together cost ₹2.13 crore.

The Paliam Oottupura was renovated at a cost of ₹2.03 crore, while Kokkarni, a water source located near it, too was renovated under the project.

Conservation of heritage structures

The MHP, launched in 2009 under Kerala Tourism, is aimed at conserving heritage structures spread across 150 sq. km in the North Paravur-Kodungalloor-Mathilakam area on the Ernakulam-Thrissur border.

Its other areas of focus include historical research, environmental initiatives, development of handicrafts and art forms, and creation of job opportunities. Muziris is said to have been a legendary port located in the area around 2,500 years ago and was the hub of the historic spice route.

A visitor to the innumerable heritage locales and monuments will get a fair idea of 3,000 years of Kerala’s history, MHP sources said.

Kerala Tourism had announced in June that 18 heritage structures spread across Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts and are part of the MHP would be inaugurated in July and August. The MHP is one of the biggest conservation projects in India.