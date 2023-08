August 09, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

Dairy farmers under the Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union will be given an additional ₹3 per litre for milk during the 10-day Onam season beginning from August 20. This would entail an expenditure of approximately ₹1 crore, says an official release issued by the union’s chairman, M.T. Jayan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT