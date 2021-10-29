More private buses in Kochi convert to CNG to remain afloat

KOCHI

29 October 2021 22:59 IST

Operators urge State Government to waive road tax and offer subsidy to retrofit CNG kits

The skyrocketing diesel price, which hovers at ₹104 now, has resulted in over 80 private buses in Kerala getting retrofitted with CNG kits, considering the substantial rate difference of ₹40 between the two fuels.

The pre-pandemic prices of the two fuels were ₹64 per litre and ₹53 per kg respectively. “With odds stacked against them in the form of a massive increase in operational cost, many of the 12,500 private bus operators are eager to invest in the retrofitting of CNG kits, which come at over ₹4 lakh a piece. The ₹40 price hike for diesel saw a commensurate increase of ₹10 for CNG during the past 18 months in the State. This is apart from the much lesser air and sound pollution and the marginally higher fuel efficiency of CNG-run buses,” said a senior Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) official.

The impact of diesel price crossing the ₹100-mark was so much that the around half-a-dozen outlets that carry out retrofitment have a waiting list of up to a month.

Citing how the rise in operational cost had resulted in the number of city buses in Kochi alone falling to 350 from 600 during pre-COVID days, K.M. Navas, secretary, Kerala Bus Transport Association (KBTA), said diesel price had nearly doubled in a year. “In this situation, the Government must incentivise the retrofitment of CNG kits in buses and permit such buses to operate for at least five more years than conventional buses that have to be scrapped after 15 years,” he added.

The State Government must waive road tax at least for a year and provide subsidy to retrofit CNG kits for the private bus sector to stay afloat, said M.B. Satyan, president, Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation.

Among the first in the State to retrofit a CNG kit in a bus was George Joseph, a city-based operator, whose sixth bus which was converted to CNG was rolled out on Wednesday. “Bus operators like me were compelled to shift to CNG, since approximately ₹2 lakh had to be spent for each bus to resume service after the pandemic situation for repair works, to replace batteries that ran out of charge and worn out tyres, for insurance, and GPS installation. The State Government that provides over ₹100 crore each month to the KSRTC should at least help us with interest-free loans for CNG conversion,” he said.

The demand for retrofitting CNG kits in buses is such that an average of one bus is rolled out with the new fuel option each day in Kerala after September, said Ajay Pillai, the Enakulam unit head of IOC-Adani Gas.

This is because bus operators are assured of saving 40% in operational cost vis-a-vis diesel, he added and attributed the higher transmission cost (distance that the gas has to travel through pipelines) for CNG costing relatively higher in Kochi than in metro cities like Mumbai.

Geo John Palatty who runs a CNG retrofitment centre in the city said all slots had been booked till November 25. “We carried out retrofitment of 40 buses pan Kerala, during the past year,” he said.