More people inhome quarantine

The number of people in home quarantine in Ernakulam district went to 3,024 on Tuesday. Of this 2,761 were of high-risk category – those who had returned from abroad or other States.

Two persons were moved to hospital isolation on Tuesday while two others were discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), taking the total number of people in hospital isolation to 33. Of this 18 are at MCH, four at Aluva district hospital, two at Karuvelipady government hospital, and nine at private hospitals.

On Tuesday, 43 samples were sent for testing. All the 41 results received on the day were negative for COVID- 19. Results of 109 were now awaited.

The crew members of the five ships that arrived at the Cochin Port on Monday were examined. None of them had any symptoms of COVID-19.

The Corona Control Room here received 207 calls on Tuesay. Most of the calls were related to the change in the quarantine policy. The new policy extends the isolation period from14 days to 28 days for the high-risk category.