More oxygen beds, paediatric ICUs in Ernakulam soon

Additional beds being set up mostly at community health centres and taluk hospitals

Additional beds with oxygen supply and paediatric intensive care units will be made operational in Ernakulam soon, according to District Collector S. Suhas.

In case there is another surge in cases, a total of 872 additional beds with oxygen supply will be readied by July 15 to handle it, the Collector said. In the government sector, 1,794 beds with oxygen supply are already functional, while 1,314 such beds have been set aside in the private sector.

Additional beds with oxygen supply are mostly being set up at community health centres and taluk hospitals, said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission.

While 225 ICU beds are currently functional in the government sector, 47 more are being added by July 15, the Collector said. In private hospitals, a total of 430 ICU beds are available. An analysis by the surveillance team based on the district’s population pegs the ICU bed requirement between 600 and 1,000, he added. A total of 592 ventilators are available. Of these, 336 are at government facilities, and 256 are at private ones.

For paediatric COVID care, 40 beds are being readied over the next two weeks as part of paediatric intensive care units, Mr. Suhas said at an online briefing. Dr. Mathews confirmed that 20 of them would be at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), while another 20 would be set up at the Ernakulam General Hospital. At the makeshift COVID care facility on the BPCL premises, 400 beds with oxygen supply will be set aside for paediatric COVID cases, the Collector said.

Of the 1,000 beds that have been readied in two tents and one school at the BPCL facility, around 300 are being managed by four private hospitals, Dr. Mathews said. In addition to the BPCL facility and the medical college, the COVID care centres at the Aluva District Hospital, Ernakulam General Hospital, Samudrika Hall on Willingdon Island, and the facility at Adlux convention centre are being retained as long-term arrangements to meet any possible rise in cases, he said. Since the COVID care facility at PVS Hospital will be closed soon, the dialysis unit at the hospital is being shifted to the Aluva District Hospital.

Oxygen plants are being installed at INHS Sanjivani, Ernakulam General Hospital, and North Paravur, Fort Kochi and Kothamangalam taluk hospitals, the Collector said. The recently installed plant at the MCH is operational, while the plants at the Aluva District Hospital and the Muvattupuzha General Hospital will be functional by the first week of July, he added.