More outreach vaccination camps in Kochi city soon: Corporation

Allocation of vaccines inadequate, say councillors

The Kochi Corporation is planning to conduct more ‘outreach’ vaccination camps soon. These will be geared towards vaccination without prior online slot booking for people over 60 years, those who are awaiting the second dose, and residents of colonies.

Two such drives were already held in corporation limits where special consideration was given to residents of colonies in Gandhinagar, and Manassery which borders Chellanam, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

There are 19 vaccination centres within the corporation limits. These permanent centres will have to be reduced in order to conduct the outreach sessions.

The centres that are operating at hospitals could continue with the process of allowing a certain number of doses to be administered through prior slot bookings, and the remaining through on-the-spot registrations, while the outreach centres will not insist on bookings at all, the Mayor said.

Corporation councillors pointed out at the meeting that the allocation of vaccines at centres within the corporation limits was inadequate to meet the demand, and that there were several people in various divisions who had completed 100 or even 112 days after taking the first shot of Covishield, but were unable to get the second dose.