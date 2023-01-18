More outlets had purchased meat from the illegal distributor in Kalamassery

January 18, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Nearly 30 more outlets have purchased chicken from the illegal unit at Kaipadamugal in Kalamassery from where the enforcement officials had seized about 500 kg of stale chicken meat on January 12.

These outlets are in addition to the 49 eateries and shops that had placed orders with one Junais, native of Mannarkad, Palakkad, who was running the illegal unit from a rented house. The civic body has shared the details of the seized documents with the Kalamassery Police probing the case under the Sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code.

The names of the 49 outlets that had reportedly purchased meat from the illegal unit were released by the secretary of the municipality in a letter addressed to the secretary of the block committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, Kalamassery, on Wednesday. These names were recovered from the bill books seized from the house in a joint inspection by the police and the Health wing, it said.

Anticipatory bail

On the delay in tracking down the Palakkad-native who was running the illegal unit, the Kalamassery police said that he had applied for anticipatory bail immediately after the stale chicken was seized. “We may have to wait for the decision of the court on his bail application before taking further action,” said the police.

‘Meat not sourced’

Responding to the list of eateries and shops that had purchased meat from the illegal outlet, the Bakers’ Association Kerala said in a communication that Royal Bakers, Bakery B, Royal Food, MR Bakers, and MRA Bakery had not purchased meat from the unit. “We are ready to submit the documents to prove that the meat was not sourced from the unit,” it said.