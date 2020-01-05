More measures to regulate water tankers

Private water tankers delivering drinking water in Ernakulam should have the bonnet numbers painted on the front and rear of the vehicles and get it certified within two days as part of the steps taken by the district administration under its ‘Operation Pure Water’ initiative.

The Regional Transport Office at Kakkanad had issued guidelines on how to display the special numbers allotted to private tankers involved in water supply in the district.

The storage tank should be painted blue while a 20-cm-long white stripe should be given on both sides of the tank. The front and rear of the vehicles should be painted in highway-yellow colour. The tanker operators should paint ‘DRINKING WATER’ in letters having a height of 15 cm on the white stripes painted on the front side and ‘KUDIVELLAM’ in Malayalam using black colour on the rear of the vehicle.

All the tankers on the roads should have obtained licence from the Food Safety Department.

Global Positioning Systems (GPS) should be installed in all tankers before January 31.

The operators should produce the vehicles for inspection and get it certified from the RTO office. The originals of the certificates should be available in the vehicles and it should be produced during inspections carried out by authorities.