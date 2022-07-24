More govt. aid awaited for Mullassery canal restoration work

The cost escalation of the Mullassery canal restoration project has added to the financial burden of the cash-strapped Kochi Corporation. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

It may require another round of funds from the State government to take forward the Mullassery canal restoration project in the city.

The work came to a grinding halt a few months ago as sewer and water supply pipelines laid earlier by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) could not be removed from the canal. An evaluation carried out by the KWA revealed that three sewer lines and two water supply lines were drawn along the canal. The Irrigation department, which is implementing the restoration work as part of the second phase of Operation Breakthrough, had insisted that the pipelines be removed before beginning the deepening and widening works of the canal.

The work was stopped as intermittent showers affected the trenching and widening of the canal. With the city receiving heavy rain during the monsoon season, the authorities decided to wait for the showers to end to resume the work.

Though the KWA had floated bids twice for shifting the pipes, there were no takers for the work. It is estimated that the pipelines will have to be shifted at a distance of 2,080 metres for facilitating the canal restoration work. The initial estimate for the project was ₹4.10 crore, said a senior KWA official.

The Kochi Corporation had earlier deposited ₹2.58 crore with the KWA for the work. The revised estimate prepared by the KWA for the project has put the cost at ₹5.11 crore. The authorities will have to raise another ₹2.5 crore for completing the work. The Kerala High Court had asked the authorities to seek ways for generating the additional resources, the official said. A recent review meeting convened by the Secretary of the Water Resources department decided to approach the State government for more funds for the project, the official added.