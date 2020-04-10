Community kitchens supplying 2.8 lakh food packets daily

Community kitchens that were launched in the State a fortnight ago as part of the government mission to ensure hunger-free life in the lockdown period have enhanced their capacity to cook and distribute 2.5 lakh to 2.8 lakh food packets daily.

As many as 33 lakh food packets were distributed from the kitchens as on Friday afternoon. Food is being prepared at 1,255 kitchens set up across 14 districts. The kitchens chiefly cater for the marginalised including migrant labourers, homeless people and the destitute rehabilitated under the Ashraya integrated project, according to a press release. A huge portion of the food packets is being given free of cost, mainly for the marginalised.

The kitchens are being run by local self-government bodies in association with the State’s poverty-alleviating Kudumbashree project involving women. S. Harikishore, Director of Kudumbashree, said that its 238 Janakeeya hotels (people’s restaurants) were now serving budget meals. “Owing to the lockdown, we have brought the price down to ₹20 from the earlier proposed price of ₹25,” he said.

Community kitchens are also preparing breakfast and supper. While dosa or idli with sambar is the morning food, chappati and curry (vegetable) is being prepared as night food. These cost is between ₹20 and ₹30.

Cooperative societies and voluntary organisations also form part of the all-Kerala mission whose army of volunteers called the Arogya Sena (Health Army) work as members of local WhatsApp groups.