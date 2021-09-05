More farmers take up pokkali farming

Kochi

05 September 2021 20:02 IST

Ryots in West Bengal expand cultivation of Vyttila seeds to more areas

After farmers in South Parganas district of West Bengal experimented with flood-resilient and salt water-resistant pokkali rice variety from Kerala in August last year in the Sundarban area, they have taken up cultivation of the same rice variety, using the Vyttila-6, 7 and 8 seeds from the Kerala Agricultural University’s Rice Research Station in Vyttila, in another village.

The experiment is being carried out under the initiative of Breakthrough Science Society, a group engaged in spreading the spirit of scientific enquiry and scientific temper.

Ten kg of the pokkali rice seeds have been sourced from Chellanam via the Pokkali Samrakshana Samithy, said Samithy member Francis Kalathungal, who is also a part of the Breakthrough Science Society activities in the State. The experiment with pokkali rice is now being carried out in the village of Bhuvaneswari, Kultali Assembly segment of South 24 Parganas.

Advertising

Advertising

The farmers involved in the unique experiment include Pravahakar Maity, Kartick Sasmal and Basudev Pattakari. They have technical support from Soumitro Banarjee, an eminent scientist, and Deepa Thomas, agronomist, at Vyttila Rice Research Station, said Mr. Kalathungal.

Mr. Francis said that the pokkali yield is relatively low at about 800 kg per acre and the rice has a brown kernel and a milling ratio of 0.65. “That means we get 650 grams of rice for every 1,000 grams of paddy. The crop has a maturity period of 110 days and requires no chemical fertilisers. Pesticides aren’t applied in the coastal areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, where Pokkali rice is dominantly cultivated. The rice variety is immune to attacks from most pests. It is sensitive to salinity during the seedling stage and the flowering phase,” he said.

Farmers in the West Bengal district decided to experiment with the salt-resistant rice variety after cyclone Amphan hit the coast in May 2020 resulting in salt water incursion in vast swathes of the Sundarbans

The uniqueness of the rice variety has won it Geographical Indication (GI) tag and is the subject of continuing research.