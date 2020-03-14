More facilities, personnel to be arranged

A meeting was held at the Aluva General Hospital on Friday to review COVID-19 prevention activities.

Being the nearest government hospital from the Kochi airport with isolation services available, the meeting decided to improve facilities there. The hospital has 10 rooms available for isolation that can accommodate about 30 people. Seven people, including one doctor, have been arranged for taking care of of patients at the facility.

District panchayat vice president Abdul Muthalib presided over the meeting. At another review meeting presided over by District Collector S. Suhas, it was decided that 80 pay ward rooms at the Government Ayurveda Medical College, Thripunithura, could be utilised for COVID-19 preventive activities.

This was decided as more people are likely to land in the district from COVID-19-affected countries in the coming days. The intensive care unit beds at the isolation ward at Government Medical College at Kalamassery would be increased.

Fourteen people are overseeing control room activities at the Collectorate under additional DMO R. Vivek. Additional DMO S. Sreedevi is leading the surveillance team at the Collectorate.