More exemptions in containment zones

The Ernakulam Rural police have made a couple of exemptions in containment zones.

Accordingly, offices of stock broking companies can offer online services with minimal staff who must maintain physical distancing and carry their identity cards. It also applies to media offices. Newspaper distrubution will be permitted in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

The police had on Thursday drawn up detailed guidelines for containment zones, according to which, exemptions have been given to police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, and prisons.

Those associated with the district administration, revenue divisional offices, taluk and village offices and treasury, electricity, water, and sanitation have been granted exemptions.

Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sectors, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, and ambulances will continue to remain functional.

Transportation for medical personnel, nurses, and para-medical staff and other hospital support services will also be permitted.