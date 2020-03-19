More employees at stores start wearing masks

Kochi

19 March 2020 01:26 IST

The number of employees in retail stores and shops wearing surgical and N95 masks has shot up in the district.

Employees at a retail store in Aluva, who were not wearing masks till Monday, were found covering the faces on Wednesday. “Strict instructions have come from our head office asking us to wear masks in view of COVID-19. Till Monday, it was left to our choice,” said a cashier.

Asked whether the management had given them sanitisers, the employees said that they had received hand sanitisers even though the frequency of their use was low. “We cannot use the sanitiser every other minute despite our hands touching a whole range of products kept on shelves,” they said.

A salesman said that wearing an N95 mask for longer duration was difficult. “I am feeling short of breath while using it for even less than an hour. But we have no choice as wearing masks has been made compulsory by the management,” he said.

However, employees at a bakery at Edappally said that they were not wearing masks thinking that it might not be comfortable for customers. “We do not want sales to be affected as customers visiting us without wearing masks may not feel okay seeing us in masks,” he said. The staff said that they were regularly using hand sanitiser.