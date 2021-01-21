Kochi

More Covishield vaccine doses reach Kochi

The second tranche of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, comprising 1,47,000 doses from the Serum Institute of India, Pune, reached Kochi on Wednesday.

The consignment landed at 11 a.m. at the Nedumbassery International Airport. The vaccine was brought to the General Hospital by 12.30 p.m., said a communication here. The vaccine will be supplied to Thrissur (31,000 doses), Kottayam (24,000), Palakkad (25,500) and Idukki (7,500) districts.

Ernakulam district received 59,000 doses of the vaccine.

The vaccines arrived in 21 boxes. Of these, 12 boxes are meant for Ernakulam, nine for Kozhikode and one for Lakshadweep Islands. The vaccine for Lakshadweep was dispatched by helicopter immediately on arrival at the Kochi airport.

