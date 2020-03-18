More contacts of U.K. tourist placed in quarantine

The total number of people under home quarantine in the district rose to 998 on Tuesday. A total of 257 new people joined the list. Of this, 149 under home isolation were the contacts of the U.K. tourist tested positive for the disease.
After airport screening, 80 were placed under quarantine while 28 people came in contact with the U.K. tourist reached directly at the hospital. One person was brought to the isolation ward at Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Ten were discharged from the hospital. The total number of hospital isolation in the district was 21 on Tuesday, of which 14 were in Kalamassery medical college and seven in Moovattupuzha hospital.
Mayor’s plea
Mayor Soumini Jain has written to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja for additional isolation facilities at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and testing equipment for the coronavirus at private hospitals in the city.
