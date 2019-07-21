More complaints against man accused of cheating

The Central police are flooded with complaints against a person who was arrested on Friday on the charge of cheating a Non-Resident Keralite of lakhs of rupees in the garb of securing MBBS admission for his daughter.

The accused is Jobin Joy, 32, of Choornikkara in Aluva. Since the report of his arrest was published, the police have received numerous calls from other victims and those who were in danger of falling prey to similar deceptive practices.

According to the police, Jobin had allegedly cheated a doctor of ₹23 lakh, three residents of Vaikom of ₹20 lakh each, and a resident of Palarivattom of another ₹20 lakh, promising to secure medical admission.

The victims had been asked to lodge petitions in their respective police stations. He had allegedly promised to secure admission for them at Amrita Hospital and Karakkonam Medical College.

Jobin would threaten his victims citing political connections and even flaunted bills of star hotels as a means to show off, the police said. The police suspect that the accused might have cheated people in other districts as well.

They said the accused who was well aware of medical admission procedures used to roam around medical colleges when application forms were being issued, hunting for potential victims. He used to create an impression that he was influential with the college authorities. He would then collect the phone numbers of candidates and gain their confidence through smooth-talking.

Jobin was picked by the Central police after he allegedly trapped the NRK, a resident of Elamkulam, in a similar manner when he had turned up at a famed university at Puducherry for his daughter’s interview. He reportedly cheated him of ₹15 lakh.