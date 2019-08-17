More companies to foray into CNG scene

Close on the heels of Kinetic Green introducing 20 e-rickshaws and readying charging points at select metro stations in Kochi, two new players are set to foray into the scene.

Having made its mark in the CNG auto market since its Kochi launch in May 2018, Bajaj is readying to launch e-autos by December-January in the city “The design is German, and plans are afoot to have tie-ups for swapping drained out batteries with fully-charged ones. This will save considerable time,” said Mathew Joshua of a Bajaj dealership in Kochi.

One among the e-autorickshaw manufacturers which participated in Kerala’s first electric vehicle summit, Altigreen too is readying to roll out e-autos by year-end, said Abhijit Saxena, head of its Kerala market.

“We are in touch with the State government and KMRL. A unique recharging model of our fleet will be that we will encourage small retail outlets to install charging points. It will also be a revenue opportunity for them. The autos can ply approximately 100 km in the city on a full recharge that will take up to 3.5 hours. Recharging points within reach will be of considerable help to drivers,” he said.