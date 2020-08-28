More cases against cheating accused

KOCHI

28 August 2020

More evidence surfaced allegedly of the larger scale of fraud committed by one of the two accused nabbed by the District Crime Branch (Ernakulam Rural) last week on the charge of duping the family of an expatriate of ₹2.25 crore on a fake promise to bring him back from Qatar where he was facing a travel ban.

Muhammed Aslam Maulavi, 50, of Pezhakkapilly, was arrested by the Thrikkakara police on Friday on the charge of cheating a person of ₹49 lakh on the promise of running a farm in partnership abroad. Another accused in the case is yet to be arrested. The accused was released on bail shortly after the arrest after the parties concerned reportedly reached an understanding to settle the case out of court. He had secured bail in the Crime Branch case only on Thursday after being arrested and remanded last Saturday.

“Another person has also lodged a complaint of cheating against the accused though the details of it are yet to be known as the complainant is at present not available,” said police sources. The police had registered the case invoking IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing payment of property) a day after the accused was arrested by the Crime Branch on August 22.

In the case registered by Crime Branch, the accused along with one Muhammed Bijli, 54, of Kanjirappally, had cheated the family of a Perumbavoor-based industrialist who got trapped in Qatar following a travel ban in a cheque bounce case. The duo approached the family claiming that they could bring him back by leveraging their influence in high places in the Middle East country if the right price was paid.

They convinced the family that they had brought back many, including celebrities, facing similar predicaments abroad in the past. The family kept on paying them for three years and the amount in due course touched a high of ₹2.25 crore. However, the promise was never kept and the industrialist was arrested in the cheque case and now remains jailed there.