More arrested for lockdown violation

As the police cranked up pressure on those violating the lockdown and the accompanying travel restrictions, the second day of the lockdown witnessed a surge in the number of cases registered and arrests.
The Kochi city police registered 124 cases in which 124 persons were arrested and 125 vehicles seized under various provisions of the IPC, Kerala Police Act, and the Epidemic Diseases Act.
The Rural police on Wednesday registered 303 cases in which 313 persons were arrested and 211 vehicles seized.
Two youngsters were arrested by the Thadiyittaparambu police for allegedly attacking officers out on the road to enforce the lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.