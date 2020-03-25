More arrested for lockdown violation

As the police cranked up pressure on those violating the lockdown and the accompanying travel restrictions, the second day of the lockdown witnessed a surge in the number of cases registered and arrests.

The Kochi city police registered 124 cases in which 124 persons were arrested and 125 vehicles seized under various provisions of the IPC, Kerala Police Act, and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Rural police on Wednesday registered 303 cases in which 313 persons were arrested and 211 vehicles seized.

Two youngsters were arrested by the Thadiyittaparambu police for allegedly attacking officers out on the road to enforce the lockdown.