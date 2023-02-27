ADVERTISEMENT

Moozhikkulam parishioners protest against new vicar’s appointment

February 27, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Moozhikkulam forane church parishioners lay siege to the Bishop House in Ernakulam demanding recall of Fr. Antony Puthavelil, the new vicar of the parish. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Members of the Moozhikkulam forane church under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church have refused to accept senior priest and former administrator of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica Father Antony Puthavelil as the new vicar of the parish.

A communication from lay people’s organisation Almaya Munnettam said here on Monday that the members of the forane church conveyed their demand to the archdiocesan administration directly on Monday after they reached the Archbishop’s house in a protest march around 11 a.m. The parishioners met the members of the curia of the archdiocese to convey their feelings, said a communication from Almaya Munnettam.

The list of general transfers of priests in the archdiocese was released on Saturday. Father Puthavelil was tranferred out of the basilica and appointed to head the Moozhikkulam parish. Almaya Munnettam claimed that the parish council, family unit central committee, heads of various organisations under the parish and catechism teachers in the Moozhikkulam parish conveyed their stand that the new vicar would not be accepted.

The protesting parishioners held discussions on Monday with pro-vicar general Mons. Antony Perumayan, chancellor Father Martin Kallungal and procurator Father Paul Madassery on their demand. The parishioners have been assured that their feelings would be conveyed to the archdiocesan administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, claimed Almaya Munnettam.

