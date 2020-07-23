Kochi

‘Moothon’ selected to NY Indian Film Fest

Geethu Mohandas’s Moothon has been selected for in the competition category at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival to be held from July 24 to August 2, 2020.

It has been nominated in four categories – best film, best director, best actor and best child actor. Moothon pivots around 14-year-old Mulla’s search for his elder brother.

Moothon is set for an OTT release on Friday.

