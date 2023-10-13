HamberMenu
Moot court competition from Saturday

October 13, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the C.P. Sudhakara Prasad Memorial National Moot Court competition organised by the All India Lawyers Union, Ernakulam district committee, will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The first phase of the competition witnessed the participation of 56 teams.

Eight teams selected from the preliminary round will compete in the final round to be held at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, on Saturday and Sunday.

The competition will be held on legal issues associated with the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners in India.

The winners will get a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh and a trophy.

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, will inaugurate the valedictory session at 5 p.m. K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, Advocate General, will preside. S. Siri Jagan, acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, will speak.

