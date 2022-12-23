Moolamppilly evictees to ‘celebrate’ yet another Christmas with a public protest

December 23, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

In what has become a tradition in their protracted fight for justice, families evicted for the rail and road connectivity of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) project will mark yet another Christmas day by staging a protest demanding the implementation of the Moolamppilly rehabilitation package.

Land of 316 families and many establishments in Moolamppilly, Kothad, Mulavukad, Cheranalloor, Vaduthala, Elamakkara, Eloor, Manjummal, and Kalamassery was acquired by the government for the ICTT project in 2008. The acquisition did not initially entail rehabilitation.

Realising that they might get evicted without any rehabilitation, the evictees formed a coordination committee under the aegis of a people’s collective led by the late jurist V.R. Krishna Iyer. Their stiff resistance led to the forceful eviction at Moolamppilly on February 6, 2008. People were thrown out of their homes and their houses demolished with the help of a large posse of police.

A strong popular protest ensued and 45 days later, the government was forced to notify what has now come to know as Moolamppilly package on March 19, 2008. However, the government and the bureaucracy has since then sabotaged the package, said Francis Kalathungal, general convener of Moolamppilly Coordination Committee.

The monitoring committee formed to review the implementation of the package following a Cabinet decision had not met for the past four years. The committee chaired by the District Collector was supposed to meet monthly to iron out hurdles in the implementation of the package.

Even the basic of demands of the evictees, including for a card certifying that they were evicted for the ICTT project, had not yet been conceded yet. The Public Works department itself had certified that a majority of plots identified for rehabilitation were marshy. The demand to allocate rent for alternative accommodation till the plots were strengthened had also been allegedly sabotaged by officials.

The protest will begin at the Mother Teresa Square in the city on Sunday at 11 a.m. Mr. Kalathungal will preside.