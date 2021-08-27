Moolampilly rehabilitation: Varapuzha Archbishop writes to Ernakulam Collector

KOCHI

27 August 2021 22:02 IST

It was in 2008 that 316 families were evicted from seven villages for setting up the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarapadam

Archbishop of Varapuzha Joseph Kalathiparambil has written to District Collector Jafar Malik requesting him to urgently call a meeting of the monitoring committee for the rehabilitation of Moolampilly evictees.

It was in 2008 that 316 families were evicted from seven villages, including Moolampilly, for setting up the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarapadam. There was no guarantee on rehabilitation given to them. But following massive public protests, a rehabilitation package was announced in March 2008. Thirteen years later, 34 evictees died without getting rehabilitation facilities while just 52 families were able to construct houses on plots of land allocated to them. Some of the plots being marshy were unfit for construction. Most families still depend on other means for stay, and jobs to evictees, promised as part of the package, have not been given. Tax levied on amount disbursed as compensation has not been refunded. The Archbishop has pointed out these in his letter to Mr. Malik, according to a communication sent by Moolampilly Coordination Committee convenor Francis Kalathunkal and Varapuzha Archdiocese PRO Fr. Sojan Maliekkal.

