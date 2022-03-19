Moolampilly evictees to hold protest

A copy of the government notification on rehabilitating 316 families who were evicted from Moolampilly for the Vallarpadam container transshipment terminal project, will be sent by post to the Minister for Revenue on Saturday morning, under the aegis of Moolampilly Coordination Committee.

It is to remind the government of the incomplete rehabilitation of evictees, 14 years since the families were evicted. Activists and evictees who have not been rehabilitated will take out a march from the main gate of Subhash Bose Park and converge at the Head Post Office, where a public meeting will be held, said Francis Kalathumkal, general convenor of the committee.