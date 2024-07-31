ADVERTISEMENT

Moolampilly evictees call for timely rehabilitation of Wayanad victims

Updated - July 31, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Moolampilly Coordination Committee representing those evicted for the road and rail connectivity of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal has called for the humane and timely rehabilitation of the victims of the landslide in Wayanad without getting it ensnared in red tape.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala Cabinet resolves to rush more personnel and equipment to Wayanad

Lessons should be learnt from the painful experience of evictees who gave up their homes for development projects. A meeting of the committee held here on Wednesday decided to rush essential relief materials to the Wayanad landslide victims at the earliest. Francis Kalathungal, general convener of the committee, chaired the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US