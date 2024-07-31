GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Moolampilly evictees call for timely rehabilitation of Wayanad victims

Updated - July 31, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Moolampilly Coordination Committee representing those evicted for the road and rail connectivity of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal has called for the humane and timely rehabilitation of the victims of the landslide in Wayanad without getting it ensnared in red tape.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala Cabinet resolves to rush more personnel and equipment to Wayanad

Lessons should be learnt from the painful experience of evictees who gave up their homes for development projects. A meeting of the committee held here on Wednesday decided to rush essential relief materials to the Wayanad landslide victims at the earliest. Francis Kalathungal, general convener of the committee, chaired the meeting.

