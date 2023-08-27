Monthly assistance under Aswasakiranam project remains erratic

August 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The distribution of the paltry monthly assistance of ₹600 under the Aswasakiranam project of the Kerala Social Security Mission to informal caregivers taking care of bedridden family members continues to be erratic.

Over 98,000 beneficiaries across the State are yet to get the assistance for the month despite it being a festive season.

“We have come across reports that ₹15 crore has been released by the State government for the Aswasakiranam project. But the beneficiaries are yet to receive the assistance. Besides, dues from the previous years also remain pending,” said K.M. George, State president, Parents’ Association for Intellectually Disabled (PAID).

The project was introduced in 2010 to compensate informal caregivers who were forced to give up gainful employment for taking care of their bedridden family members.

“Even the assistance, which is the lowest among the welfare pension schemes, is hardly ever paid on time or for all the 12 months. This year, the State government has made a budgetary allocation of ₹42.50 crore for the project. A back of the envelope calculation shows that even if that was to be released in full, it would not be adequate to pay all the 98,235 beneficiaries for the entire year,” said Mr. George.

Initially, the assistance was restricted to the families of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and multiple disabilities as recognised under the National Trust Act. At that time, the families of the intellectually disabled persons used to get the assistance without fail.

However, later the project was expanded to cover all bed-ridden patients in need of a full-time caregiver, including the fully blind, bed-ridden cancer patients, those bed-ridden owing to old age, and those with brittle bone disease.

“While the number of beneficiaries witnessed a tremendous rise, the budgetary allocation wasn’t increased proportionately leading to erratic payment. Also, the assistance has witnessed just an increase of ₹75 over the years from the ₹525 when it was introduced,” said Mr. George.

PAID and other similar organisations of the intellectually disabled families have for long been demanding to enhance the assistance to a minimum of ₹1,000 and to ensure its payment round the year without fail.