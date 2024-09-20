GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Month-long Fort Kochi beach cleaning campaign launched

Published - September 20, 2024 01:19 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Waste collected from Fort Kochi beach as part of the International Coastal Clean-up Day observance by the Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society, Plan@earth, and the District Tourism Promotion Council at Fort Kochi on Thursday.

Waste collected from Fort Kochi beach as part of the International Coastal Clean-up Day observance by the Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society, Plan@earth, and the District Tourism Promotion Council at Fort Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A month-long campaign to clean up the Fort Kochi beach was inaugurated here on Thursday by K.J. Maxy, MLA. The clean-up drive is part of efforts to join the International Beach Clean-Up Day on September 21. K. Meera, Fort Kochi sub-collector, presided at the inaugural, said a press release here. The drive is organised by the Heritage Conservation Society, voluntary organisation Plan@earth and Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council.

The organisers said that large quantities of plastic, water hyacinth, glass and thermocol accumulated along the Fort Kochi beach would be removed during the drive. The accumulated debris had caused serious problems for tourists reaching Fort Kochi. The waste materials also affected the environment, said the communication.

Volunteers will join the clean-up drive daily during the 30-day period. Sooraj Abraham, secretary of Planatearth, tourism joint secretary Rajeev G.L. and DTPC secretary Satheesh Meeran and Heritage Zone Conservation Society officer Boney Thomas were among those present at the inauguration of the drive, the press release added.

September 20, 2024

