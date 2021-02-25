Month after flyover opening, service road to be cut open

Kochi

25 February 2021 01:14 IST

KWA plans to lay water pipeline at Kundannoor

A month after the inauguration of the flyover at Kundannoor, ground is being laid for digging up the service road to lay a water pipeline.

At a meeting of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials, National Highways Authority of India officials; and M. Swaraj, MLA, on this on Wednesday, District Collector S. Suhas asked KWA officials to prepare an action plan for cutting open the service road to lay the line.

Mr. Swaraj demanded that the work to be undertaken across the road be done with least inconvenience to the public.

“The road should be restored in two days thereafter,” he said. Mr. Suhas said that respective agencies would be responsible for any losses due to pipe-laying.

The NHAI officials took a cautious approach and said since it was an important traffic junction and the flyover was only recently opened, permission would have to be taken from the highest levels.