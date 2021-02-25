Month after flyover opening, service road to be cut open

A month after the inauguration of the flyover at Kundannoor, ground is being laid for digging up the service road to lay a water pipeline.
At a meeting of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials, National Highways Authority of India officials; and M. Swaraj, MLA, on this on Wednesday, District Collector S. Suhas asked KWA officials to prepare an action plan for cutting open the service road to lay the line.
Mr. Swaraj demanded that the work to be undertaken across the road be done with least inconvenience to the public.
“The road should be restored in two days thereafter,” he said. Mr. Suhas said that respective agencies would be responsible for any losses due to pipe-laying.
The NHAI officials took a cautious approach and said since it was an important traffic junction and the flyover was only recently opened, permission would have to be taken from the highest levels.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath