Monsoon trawl ban helps boost karikadi prawn resources, says CMFRI study

Karikadi prawn is a substantial fishery along India’s southwest coast due to its high demand in the domestic and international markets

February 08, 2024 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Contrary to the conception that an annual trawling ban during the monsoon leads to loss of harvest opportunities for local fishermen, a study by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has found that the ban ensures the long-term viability of karikadi (kiddi prawn) fishery along Kerala coast particularly by fostering species recruitment during the rainy season.

Kiddi prawn (Parapenaeopsis stylifera) is a substantial fishery along India’s southwest coast due to its high demand in the domestic and international markets. Fluctuations in karikadi catch following the implementation of the mechanised trawling ban during the monsoon season had led fishermen to believe that unharvested prawns are lost forever as they move away from the nearshore to deeper waters.

However, CMFRI’s study found that even as these species do migrate to deeper areas, they remain accessible to current fishing methods from areas at a depth of 50 to 100 meters immediately after the trawl ban period. “Monsoon rainfall drives karikadi prawns to deeper waters due to their preference for high salinity and low temperatures”, the study said.

Moreover, the karikadi population in near-shore waters during the monsoon season is exclusively made up of juveniles, according to this study. Restricting fishing during this period facilitates the continued recruitment of prawns, enabling the resources to grow in size and numbers. As a result, the southwest monsoon trawl ban is advantageous to this species.

“Trawling activity can be focused towards 50–100 m depth between August and September (immediately following the ban period) to harvest the resource that migrates to deeper waters during the monsoon”, the study suggested. Further, it was also found that one part of unharvested large-sized karikadi prawns get resettled along the Indian coast, once the salinity is at their preferable range in the coastal waters.

The CMFRI study, published in the latest issue of Regional Studies in Marine Science, was carried out to address the socio-economic issues raised by the trawl fishermen of Kerala during a stakeholder meeting, said A.P. Dineshbabu, head of the Shellfish Fisheries Division of CMFRI and the lead author of the present study.

The study provides evidence on how the prawn species is distributed uniquely, using GIS-based spatial distribution tracking movement and maturity of kiddi prawns and correlating with environmental factors.

