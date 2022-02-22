Monson trial in POCSO case gets under way

KOCHI

The trial of a case against alleged fraudster Monson Mavunkal charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, got under way at the Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Tuesday.

The court had the other day read out the charge sheet and issued summons to witnesses. The incident related to the case dates back to 2019. Monson is accused of sexually abusing his employee’s 17-year-old daughter by promising to help her study and train her in cosmetology alongside.

He has been booked under 13-odd Sections of IPC and POCSO Act. He has been in judicial custody since his arrest last year. He is being kept at the high security jail in Viyyur. This is one of the 16 cases registered against Monson.

Monson’s former manager Joshy also remains booked under POCSO Act for sexually abusing the same victim. He is the second accused in the case. A Crime Branch team led by DySP Y.R. Restem filed the charge sheet.

The trial is being held in the court of Judge P.K. Soman while special prosecutor P.A. Bindu and advocate Sarun Mankara appeared for the prosecution.