KochiKOCHI 05 October 2021 22:28 IST
Comments
Monson remanded
Updated: 05 October 2021 22:28 IST
Monson Mavunkal, the self-styled antiquity trader, was remanded to the custody of the Crime Branch till October 7.
The investigating agency sought the custody of the accused to interrogate him on a complaint that he had cheated a Pala native of ₹10 crore.
The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which considered the request of the Crime Branch, remanded him till 5 p.m. on October 7.
More In Kochi
Read more...