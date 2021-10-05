Monson remanded

KOCHI

05 October 2021 22:28 IST

Monson Mavunkal, the self-styled antiquity trader, was remanded to the custody of the Crime Branch till October 7.

The investigating agency sought the custody of the accused to interrogate him on a complaint that he had cheated a Pala native of ₹10 crore.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which considered the request of the Crime Branch, remanded him till 5 p.m. on October 7.

Advertising

Advertising