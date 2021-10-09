Monson issue finds oblique reference at police officers’ meeting

KOCHI

09 October 2021 02:10 IST

Failure to identify dubious characters will prove costly, says a resolution

In the eye of a storm over the alleged links of several top ranking police officers with Monson Mavunkal, who faces a Crime Branch probe in four cheating cases running into crores of rupees, the issue found an oblique reference at a meeting of the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) held at Aluva on Friday.

The issue found a mention in a resolution moved by KPOA State committee member E.K. Abdul Jabbar at the 32nd meeting of Ernakulam Rural police held at Aluva Police Society Hall. The resolution, which was unanimously passed at the meeting, stated that policing involved interacting with people from all walks of life. “However, the failure to identify dubious characters among them will prove very costly. Hence, all police officers are requested to be alert and observe caution in such interactions,” read the seventh point in the resolution.

Earlier, while inaugurating the meeting, K. Karthick, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), said the entire force got blamed for one-off incidents and the actions of a few. Mr. Karthik said good officers should assess matters and take corrective actions. KPOA district president M.K. Murali presided over the meeting.

Photographs of former Director General of Police Loknath Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham along with Monson’s allegedly fake antiquities’ collection had recently gone viral on social media. The Kerala High Court too came down heavily on the force, expressing doubts whether the investigation into the cheating cases by the police would be effective considering the allegations against officers of various ranks. The court also asked how the police had ended up according protection to the accused.