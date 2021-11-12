Kochi

Monson case: court-supervised CBI probe demanded

Benny Behanan, MP, on Thursday demanded that the probe against Monson Mavunkal, collector of fake antiquities, be handed over to the CBI. He said it would be good if the probe was supervised by the court.

Since there is suspected involvement of senior police officials in the case, fair investigation is needed to expose the biggies involved. “It is not enough to suspend an IGP. That intelligence reports against the accused remained concealed is serious, and only a court-supervised investigation will bring the culprits to book,” he said.


