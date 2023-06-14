Monson case: CB issues fresh summons, asks Sudhakaran to depose before it on June 23

June 14, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Crime Branch (CB) probing the cases against Monson Mavunkal, a self-styled antique dealer and an accused in cheating and POCSO cases, has served a fresh notice summoning Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran to despose before the agency on June 23.

Mr. Sudhakaran was originally served a notice to appear before the CB on Wednesday. But he did not turn up citing preoccupation with party engagements scheduled in advance.

The agency’s decision to arraign him as second accused in a cheating case has triggered a political storm with the Opposition United Democratic Front dubbing it as a politically motivated case. It came close on the heels of a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau ordered against Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on illegal mobilisation of funds abroad for a housing project in his Assembly constituency.

A day after arraigning Mr. Sudhakaran as accused, the CB arraigned former Deputy Inspector General S. Surendran and Inspector General G. Lakshman as well in the case.

Mr. Sudhakaran denied part in any murky deals linked to Monson and challenged to end his public life if proven otherwise. Meanwhile, Monson, while being taken to court, said Mr. Sudhakaran had no role but levelled allegations against the Chief Minister’s personal secretary.

In their petition, complainants, who had accused Monson of having cheated them of ₹10 crore, had claimed that they had handed over ₹25 lakh to the alleged fraudster in the presence of Mr. Sudhakaran.

Since his arrest, the CB had registered 10 cases against Monson. While chargesheets had been filed and trial was under way in four cases, investigation was going on in the remaining six cases. Judgment in a POCSO case is likely this Saturday.

