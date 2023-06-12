Monson case: CB arraigns KPCC chief Sudhakaran as second accused

June 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Crime Branch (CB) probing the cases against Monson Mavunkal, a self-styled antique dealer and an accused in cheating and POCSO cases, has arraigned Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, MP, as the second accused and filed a report before a court to that effect.

The investigation team served a notice on Mr. Sudhakaran summoning him to dispose before it at the Crime Branch office at Kalamassery at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sources said the investigation team wanted to seek clarification from the senior Congress leader on certain issues. Photographs of him with Monson had emerged soon after the alleged conman’s arrest.

In their petition, complainants, who had accused Monson of having cheated them of ₹10 crore, had claimed that they had handed over ₹25 lakh to the alleged fraudster in the presence of Mr. Sudhakaran. While Mr. Sudhakaran admitted his acquaintance with Monson whom he had known as a cosmetologist and under whose supervision he had undergone treatment, he had dismissed being party to any of his fraudulent deals.

Since his arrest, the Crime Branch had registered 10 cases against Monson. While chargesheets had been filed and trial was under way in four cases, investigation was going on in the remaining six cases.

Monson has remained in jail for more than two years.

