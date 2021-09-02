Monitoring to be stepped up in Eloor-Edayar industrial region

Residents in Eloor municipality, Kadungalloor, Alangad, and Varapuzha panchayats had been protesting against repeated incidents of odour and water pollution in the region. File photo

Kochi

02 September 2021

Kerala State Pollution Control Board to form panel

A monitoring committee consisting of members of industrial association, elected members, environmentalists and government officials will be formed to avoid the increasing incidents of air and water pollution in the Eloor-Edayar industrial region.

The State Pollution Control Board will take the lead in forming the monitoring committee. Residents in Eloor municipality, Kadungalloor, Alangad, and Varapuzha panchayats had been protesting against repeated incidents of odour and water pollution in the region. Many had experienced respiratory and other health ailments following the spike in pollution.

Besides the elected representatives of the local bodies, the committee will have representatives of industrial associations, board officials, environmentalists, and farmers. They will meet every two months to assess the situation. The preliminary assessment by the board had found that the biofilter system installed in 13 units suspected to be responsible for the odour pollution was not functioning properly.

The companies will be asked to resolve the lapses in consultation with the board officials. The services of scientists at the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research will be sought for identifying the lapses of the biofilter units. They will recommend solutions to ensure the proper functioning of the units.

The board will also study the efficiency of an equipment installed in one of the industrial units to suck the foul odour at the source itself. The facility, which costs around ₹1.5 lakh, will be recommended in other units once it is found to be working effectively.

The board has promised action to complete the setting up of the common effluent treatment plant in Edayar to check the pollution of the river and the drains leading to it owing to the illegal discharge of effluents from the industrial units. The Periyar had changed colour twice in August following dumping of effluents from the industrial units. A rubber processing unit in Edayar was responsible for the first incident after the local residents and environmentalists found that the company was discharging untreated effluents into a nearby land to its waste water treatment plant.