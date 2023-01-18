ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring of CBI probe into Walayar case by HC sought

January 18, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Investigation not on right track and agency trying to submit final report in a hurry, says petition

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed on Wednesday before the Kerala High Court seeking to monitor the investigation being conducted by the CBI into the case relating to the death of the two minor girls at Walayar.

The petition, filed by the mother of the girls, sought a directive to the CBI to conduct the investigation into the suspicious death of Pradeep, the accused, and a suspect, John Praveen. It also sought a probe into the child pornography mafia connected to the death of the minor girls.

The petitioner said that the present investigation was not on the right track and that the agency was trying to submit a final report in a hurry without conducting a proper and efficient investigation.

