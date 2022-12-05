Monitoring facilities stepped up along Eloor-Edayar stretch of Periyar river

December 05, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two real-time water quality monitoring machines have been set up to analyse pollution levels in the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar river.

The facility is part of efforts to bridge the gap in the pollution monitoring systems in the region. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had for long remained clueless on the source of pollution, owing to the lack of adequate real-time monitoring facilities.

The real-time water quality monitoring units have been installed at the north of Eloor and Pathalam. It is for the first time that such a facility has been installed in the river close to the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam. The PCB expects that it would be beneficial as the area remains one of the most polluted stretches of the river. A real-time water quality monitoring unit in Eloor, which was set up years ago, was damaged in the 2018 floods.

Nine CCTV units have also been set up in the area. Seven units have been set up in Edayar while two have been directed towards the river at Eloor. The footage from the nine cameras will be received at the Environment Surveillance Centre of the PCB in Eloor.



