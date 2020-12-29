Monitoring committee to address water logging in city

A local-level monitoring committee represented by various departments will be formed to address various issues, including water logging, faced by the city.
The decision came at a meeting of officials convened by Mayor M. Anilkumar on Tuesday as part of coordinating the functioning of various government departments in the city. He said that the corporation would make all efforts to coordinate the development works.
Officials concerned were entrusted with intensifying post-monsoon cleaning drive and to address water logging on a war footing. Similar review meetings would be held every month by including more departments.
A joint team comprising the District Collector and officials of the KSEB, Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), and Public Works Department (PWD) would undertake a spot visit as part of finding a solution to the water logging at Kaloor KSEB substation.
District Collector S. Suhas presided over the meeting. Officials explained the various activities being carried out by their departments in the city.
Deputy Mayor K. A. Anzia, Cochin Smart Mission Limited CEO Jaffer Malik, and officials of KSEB, KWA, PWD, KMRL, Greater Cochin Development Authority, corporation secretary, and superintending engineer attended the meeting.
