Moneylender arrested

Police recover documents from house

The Town South police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of lending money on exorbitant interest.

The arrested was identified as Jomon, 49, of Karumaloor. Narayana, a resident of Kadavanthra, had allegedly killed his wife and children and attempted suicide after being unable to repay the loan he had taken from the accused.

The man had taken a loan of ₹20 lakh from the accused for reviving his faltering flower business. The accused lend the money after collecting ₹3.50 lakh towards advance interest on the condition that the principal amount should be repaid within six months. He had also collected blank stamp papers and cheques from the loanee.

Later, the accused allegedly threatened Narayana on the delay in repayment. Unable to withstand the pressure, Narayana reportedly murdered his family and attempted suicide, the police said.

The police recovered the signed documents from Narayana from the house of the accused.

Similar other documents were also recovered from his offices at Kottayam and Ettumanoor.