Money stolen from St.Philomena's Higher Secondary School

The Varappuzha police have registered a case of theft after nearly ₹1.50 lakh was found stolen from St.Philomena's Higher Secondary School, Koonammavu.
The amount kept in the school society was stolen either late on Monday night or early morning on Tuesday.
“We suspect that at least two persons were involved in the crime,” said E.V. Shibu, sub inspector, Varappuzha. The police were left clueless since the thieves had disconnected the CCTV and even taken away the hard disk used for storing the CCTV images.
The police were trying to secure footage from other CCTVs in the neighbourhood.
A case has been registered invoking IPC Section 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night).
