Money not a constraint in building Kochi infrastructure, says Isaac

Kochi

18 January 2021 02:13 IST

‘Assured power supply and broadband connectivity are essential ingredients to attract investments’

Finance Minister Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac said here on Sunday that money constraints would not stand in the way of the development of world-class infrastructure for Kochi, which represents the progress of the entire State.

He said there were complaints that funds had not been allotted for major infrastructure projects announced for Kochi in the budget. “Even if not allotted in the budget, money will not be a problem,” he said.

Dr. Isaac was addressing representatives of trade and business and the political leadership here. The interactive session, ‘Dhanamantri Kochikkoppam’, was organised by the Kochi Corporation. Mayor M. Anilkumar welcomed the gathering.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said the LDF government had done the groundwork for the transformation of the State. He added that assured power supply and broadband connectivity are two essential ingredients for attracting investments. “Kochi stands to gain from the building of infrastructure, as the city is central to Kerala’s development. Kochi is Kerala’s only metropolis, and that is an important point,” Dr. Isaac said.

The Minister also said the Water Metro would address traffic congestion in Kochi. “Broadband connectivity could help in the future, as COVID-19 had taught everyone a lesson. More people will work from home, and infrastructure is of great importance,” he added.

Dr. Isaac said that of the 18 lakh Malayalis who worked in the IT sector, only 2.5 lakh worked in Kerala. “Time has come when more people will work from home. Educated and qualified women as well as those returning from abroad need to find employment, and building of infrastructure holds the answer,” he added.

Eradication of poverty through micro planning and providing means of livelihood to all are among the major targets for the future.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said he was satisfied with the budget, which “provided everything I asked for.”

Suggestions that came up at the session include declogging drains that link the city to the backwaters, addressing traffic congestion, cleaning of polluted rivers and waterbodies, addressing drinking water shortage and measures for proper handling of waste.