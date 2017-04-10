Molestation complaint against CI

The Nedumbassery police have received a complaint against V.S. Shaju, Circle Inspector with the Government Railway Police, accusing him of attempting to molest a 32-year-old woman who was working with a private nursing home at Athani near Angamaly.

According to sources, the alleged incident happened on March 27 when Shaju was working with the Nedumbassery police station.

The officer shared a good relationship with the owner of the institute, and he used to drop in there while passing through the area.

However, when Shaju visited the institute on March 27, the owner was not there and the accused allegedly attempted to molest the woman.

He fled the scene when she made a hue and cry, according to sources.

CB to probe case

Meanwhile, senior officials with the Ernakulam Rural Police said that a case had been registered, and the investigation would be handed over to the Crime Branch.