Moideen skips ED questioning

September 19, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) leader and former Minister A.C. Moideen, who was interrogated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case recently, did not appear for investigation before the agency on Tuesday.

Mr. Moideen is understood to have communicated to the ED his inability to appear before the agency on the day. The agency may issue fresh summons to him shortly.

He was interrogated on September 11 for around 10 hours. The primary assessment is that the accused siphoned off around ₹250 crore by way of fake loans and cheating bank members. The agency suspects that Mr. Moideen had recommended the release of several illegal loans.

