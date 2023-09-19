HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Moideen skips ED questioning

September 19, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) leader and former Minister A.C. Moideen, who was interrogated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case, did not appear for investigation before the agency on Tuesday.

Mr. Moideen is understood to have communicated to the ED his inability to appear before the agency on the day. The agency may issue fresh summons to him shortly.

He was interrogated on September 11 for around 10 hours. The primary assessment is that the accused siphoned off around ₹250 crore by way of fake loans and cheating bank members. The agency suspects that Mr. Moideen had recommended the release of several illegal loans.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.