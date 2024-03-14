Modi’s guarantees hold no value, says Satheesan

March 14, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) remains steadfast in its fight against communalism and fascism.

He was inaugurating the election convention of Hibi Eden, the UDF candidate for the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, here on March 14 (Thursday). Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oft-repeated “guarantees”, Mr. Satheesan sought to know what happened to Modi’s guarantees that he had given a decade ago when he first came to power. It has proven beyond doubt that Modi’s word holds no value, he said.

Mr. Satheesan dubbed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the Kerala version of fascism. Welfare pensions remain unpaid over the last seven months. More than a crore beneficiaries are in crisis for want of pension and medicines.

Mr. Satheesan mocked the State government for its K-Rice initiative, a scheme whereby rice purchased at ₹40 per kg is sold at subsidised rates. Those who had cheated people by giving kits are now repeating it through K-Rice, he alleged.

Ernakulam remains a bastion of the UDF, and Mr. Eden is like a member of every family here. Mr. Satheesan praised Mr. Eden, saying that the latter’s Parliamentary speeches were enviable. His performance in Parliament was a testimony to how effectively the opportunity to serve the people could be used.

Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty accused the Central and State governments of fleeing from issues affecting the people. He claimed that the UDF would sweep Kerala without conceding even a single seat to the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The BJP was following a policy that was harmful to all sections. Mr. Kunhalikutty said the BJP would be demolished in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Minister P.J. Joseph said the successive LDF governments led by Mr. Vijayan had only spawned disaster for the people. There was never a government that had harmed farmers and ordinary people so much.

UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation presided over the function. Mr. Eden, MLAs K. Babu, Anoop Jacob, T.J. Vinod, Anwar Sadat, Roji M. John, and Uma Thomas, Jebi Mather, MP, and Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil were present.

